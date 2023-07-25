County jail detainees taken to hospital for ‘suspected overdoses’

-- Actual causes of medical distress not yet known

Published: July 25, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

OKLAHOMA COUNTY — Two female detainees in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) were taken to the hospital for what jail officials presume was overdoses from non-prescribed drugs.

And, even though Jail CEO (administrator) Brandi Garner mentioned Fentanyl in her statement on the incident, it is not yet known why the two detainees were found in a condition that caused jail officials to take them to the hospital.

Monday, the two detainees were “found unresponsive due to suspected overdoses,” a press release from jail spokesperson Mark Opgrande read. They were not in the same cell Opgrande clarified with Free Press by phone.

“Both detainees did not have a pulse when detention officers began life saving measures,” the press release stated. “Staff immediately administered Narcan and began CPR. Both detainees were alert, speaking and breathing on their own when EMSA transported them to the hospital.”

The two were not admitted to the hospital and are back at the Jail, Opgrande told Free Press by phone Tuesday.

Opgrande was uncertain as to when test results would be returned from the hospital on the two.

The same press release stated, “Investigators recovered a pill from one of the cells. It will be sent to the lab to determine its contents.”

However, Opgrande clarified in a phone call with Free Press that the pill was found in a different cell than the two who were sent to the hospital.

Soon after the two were sent to the hospital, staff then began a search of cells and carried out an investigation.

Using a body scanner on detainees returning from court, detention officers found one detainee with “what appeared to be contraband concealed within a body cavity,” said Opgrande. No tests on what they say was found has been mentioned, however.

Free Press will follow up on all test results later.

Garner praised the detention staff and medical personnel “for their quick response which resulted in saving the lives of the detainees and possibly preventing more because of their diligence in searches and maximizing the use of available technology.”

Turn Key Health is the contractor for all medical services in the Oklahoma County Jail. Oklahoma State Representative Jon Echols is the co-founder and president.

“Over the past several months, we have taken a multi-faceted approach to contraband interdiction which has been effective at reducing drugs and other illegal items from entering the jail,” said Garner after the deaths.