Give your input on MAPS 4 upgrades to over 100 OKC parks

Published: April 7, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 2:50 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — MAPS 4 project leaders invite residents of Oklahoma City to provide feedback on the Neighborhood and Community Parks project at upcoming public open houses.

As part of MAPS 4, improvements will be made to all 105 community and neighborhood parks in Oklahoma City. Consultants will use community input to develop a master plan and evaluate the current state, accessibility, and potential expansion needs of the park.

Residents are urged to attend the most convenient event and share their ideas for any of the parks included in this project.

Please complete the survey at maps4parks.com if you cannot attend one of the upcoming public meetings. The questionnaire is offered in both English and Spanish.

Details of public meetings

Below are details for upcoming open houses in April:

Monday, April 10, 3 – 5 p.m. Southwest OKC Library (2201 SW. 134th St.)

Thursday, April 13, 5 – 7 p.m. Santa Fe Life Center Atrium (6300 N. Santa Fe Ave.)

Monday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m. Capitol Hill Library (327 SW. 27th St.)



Tuesday, April 18, 5 – 7 p.m. South Oklahoma City Chamber (701 W. Interstate 240 Service Rd.)

Thursday, April 20, 5 – 7 p.m. Minnis Lakeview (12520 NE 36th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73127)

Saturday, April 22, 9 – 11 a.m. Lake Overholser Boathouse (3115 E. Overholser Dr.)



MAPS 4 includes $69.6 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside of the central business district. Improvements will be based on onsite park assessments and current park standards, in addition to community feedback.

Amenities and potential improvements to neighborhood parks may include (but not limited to):

Informal practice fields/open space

Walking trails

Play structures

Outdoor fitness facilities

Picnic areas

Park shelters

Additionally, potential improvements to community parks may include (but not limited to):

Botanical/community gardens

Playground equipment

Bathrooms

Shade structures

Splashpads

Trees

Activity facilities

Signage

Neighborhood and community parks upgrades are part of the $154 million budget for the MAPS 4 Parks project. $22.2 million will fund outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, community gardens, placemaking efforts at Lake Stanley Draper, renovations with Booker T. Washington Park, improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, enhancements at the Northeast Community Center and building four new parks in Canadian County, Cleveland County, far northeast and southeast Oklahoma City. The project also includes $32.3 million to improve C.B. Cameron Park and South Lakes Park as well as $12.8 million for improvements along the Oklahoma River. Another $16.5 million is allocated for an operating fund to provide for the operations and maintenance of these park improvements.

Residents can stay up to date on the MAPS 4 Parks project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the MAPS 4 Parks public engagement process and take the survey at maps4parks.com.

About MAPS 4

MAPS 4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPS 4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019, moving forward with a unique and ambitious plan to transform our community. The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPS 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPS 4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPS 4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPS 4. The MAPS Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPS 4 projects’ operational expenses and maintenance. Visit okc.gov/maps4 for more.