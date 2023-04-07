‘Not Your Average Joe’ brings coffee, inclusivity to Downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Not Your Average Joe, or NYAJ, is not just a cozy independent coffee shop. It also serves an important mission – employing people across all abilities.

On March 28th, NYAJ opened its sixth location in Downtown Oklahoma City, where baristas serve up a hot cup of kindness with a side of conversation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for adults with disabilities is about twice as high as it is for those without a disability. The NYAJ team is working to change this statistic, all while making a phenomenal cup of coffee.

NYAJ Executive Director Tim Herbel watched his nephew be excluded from situations because of his cerebral palsy. When his nephew passed away, he dedicated his life to inclusion.

In January 2019, NYAJ opened its first location. Since then, they’ve received countless grants and honors, including being named the “2022 Employer of the Year” by the OKC Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns.

NYAJ’s newest location is nestled inside the Ronald J. Norrick Downtown Library at the corner of Park and Harvey. It’s as warm and welcoming as their other locations, but has a modern flair.

Customers can enter the Downtown Library NYAJ either directly from the street or from within the library. (ZOE TRAVERS/Okla City Free Press)

Their community-mindedness is evident in everything, from handwritten notes on coffee cups to displays featuring local artists.

The NYAJ menu includes endless syrup flavors, locally roasted coffee, pastries, teas, smoothies, burritos, quiches, and more. At several of their locations, they sell locally made jam from Kayterra farms, aptly named “Not Your Average Jam.” The downtown location is also the third store to feature their fresh, homemade ice cream with decadent flavors like banana pudding and strawberry Oreo.

Jennifer Robinson is the NYAJ’s VP of Program Development, and her go-to order is the “Suspicious Sandwich,” a twist on the Elvis Presley favorite with peanut butter, bananas, bacon, honey, and jam, made with blueberry bread and toasted in a panini press.

Jennifer assists in opening NYAJ’s locations, which has certainly kept her busy. They now have six locations across Oklahoma City, Norman, and Broken Arrow and plan to open their seventh in Edmond. This new spot was exciting for the team, especially because of the library’s mission of inclusion.

The Gift of Options

For Jennifer, it’s more than just a job. Jennifer’s daughter, Danielle, has Down Syndrome. During her junior year of high school, Danielle became NYAJ’s first employee with an Intellectual or Developmental Disability (IDD). Now, they have over 50 employees with an IDD.

“It’s important to me because I know that it brings meaning to Danielle’s life,” Jennifer said. “We all need a purpose to get up in the morning.”

NYAJ doesn’t just put people behind the scenes. They allow their employees’ gifts to shine. For Danielle, that means being up front conversing with guests.

“It’s been a real blessing that they found her and that she found them because it really seems to fit her gifts and her personality. It gives her meaningful work, not just shredding paper or folding boxes.”

Barista Jazmine greets customers at the Downtown NYAJ. (ZOE TRAVERS/Okla City Free Press)

NYAJ gives their employees something that many folks with an IDD don’t get enough of – options.

“When my three older kids graduated, they had all kinds of options. They could go to whatever school they could get into…They could not go to school and get a job pretty easily in something they wanted to do. There were activities they could be in. With her, options were more limited.”

Jennifer imagines a world where employers don’t ask about employees’ limitations, but approach hiring with creativity and understanding, embracing individual gifts.

Changing The World, One Ribbon Cutting at a Time

On March 28th, Jennifer Robinson stood alongside Lee Copeland from the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new Downtown location.

This was meaningful to Copeland because his son Bennett works at the NYAJ Midtown location. Bennett is in his late 20s and had never had a job before. Now it’s an essential and beloved part of his life, as is the case with many NYAJ employees.

On that rainy day in March, crowds gathered around as barista Ashlynn Pickett cut the bright red ribbon, bringing NYAJ’s mission of inclusivity to Downtown OKC and serving up a delicious cup of coffee that’s anything but average.