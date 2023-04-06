OKC biker bar shootout update – 3 dead, 3 wounded, 3 booked

-- Homicides #18, 19, & 20 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fight between biker gangs that turned into a shootout in a southwest Oklahoma City bar has now yielded three people dead, three more wounded, and three in jail.

Wednesday, members of the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) and the U.S. Marshals Service captured two more suspects who had warrants out for their arrest.

The brawl broke out Saturday, April 1, around 9 p.m. in the Whiskey Barrel Saloon north of the Will Rogers World Airport at 4120 Newcastle Road, which is in the Oklahoma City limits.

Dead

According to OKCPD, the following are confirmed dead as a result of the fight and shootings:

Francisco Tanajara, 38

Eric Oberholtzer, 30

Andrew Sump, 28

Wounded

OKCPD confirms that the following were wounded:

Felicia Wallace, 35

Clayton Owens, 36

Tyler Myers, 34

Arrests

The following arrests and booking complaints at the Oklahoma County Jail have been made:

Tyler Myers, 34

Murder in the First Degree

Tyler Myers booking photo from the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail)

Nicklus Sweet, 41

Shooting with Intent to Kill.

Possission of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Accessory to Murder, Conspiracy.

All of these complaints have “after former conviction of a felony” added.

Nicklus Sweet booking photo from the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) (booking photo blurry)

Douglass Jacobs, 47

Murder in the First Degree.

Accessory to Murder.

Conspiracy.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Douglas Jacobs booking photo from Okla County Detention Center (Jail)

Myers was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail the day after the shooting.

Sweet and Jacobs had warrants out for their arrest and were captured Wednesday by officers with the OKCPD and members of the US Marshals Service.

According to MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD, the Oklahoma County DA is expected to file formal charges soon.