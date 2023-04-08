Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies at hospital

Published: April 8, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:06 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) officials announced another in-custody death Saturday. It is the 3rd in-custody death of OCDC detainees in 2023.
Dina Kirven, 26, was rushed to a local hospital after jail staff “discovered detainee Dina Kirven unresponsive in a receiving area holding cell,” around 6:48 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.
Jail medical staff were notified and “began life-saving measures” until EMSA and OKC Fire Department first-responders arrived.
EMSA transported Kirven to a local hospital around 6:53 a.m., where eventually he was declared dead at 7:30 a.m.
Kirven had been booked into OCDC close to 1:00 a.m. by Oklahoma City Police Dept. officers.
Turn Key Health is the contractor for all medical services in the Oklahoma County Jail and Oklahoma State Representative Jon Echols is the co-founder and president.
As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.
Under new protocols, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist.
Founder, publisher, and editor of Oklahoma City Free Press. Brett continues to contribute reports and photography to this site as he runs the business.