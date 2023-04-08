Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies at hospital

Published: April 8, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:06 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) officials announced another in-custody death Saturday. It is the 3rd in-custody death of OCDC detainees in 2023.

Dina Kirven, 26, was rushed to a local hospital after jail staff “discovered detainee Dina Kirven unresponsive in a receiving area holding cell,” around 6:48 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Jail medical staff were notified and “began life-saving measures” until EMSA and OKC Fire Department first-responders arrived.

EMSA transported Kirven to a local hospital around 6:53 a.m., where eventually he was declared dead at 7:30 a.m.

Kirven had been booked into OCDC close to 1:00 a.m. by Oklahoma City Police Dept. officers.

Turn Key Health is the contractor for all medical services in the Oklahoma County Jail and Oklahoma State Representative Jon Echols is the co-founder and president.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Under new protocols, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist.