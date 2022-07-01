4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) – It’s time again to celebrate America’s birthday, and while the nation is turning 246 years old, that arguably only amounts to a teenager on the world stage. Unsurprising, then, that we find ourselves in the midst of all the identity crises, changing styles, emotional volatility, and general confusion that come with late adolescence.

Independence Day celebrations this year come hot on the heels of a desperately contentious round of primary elections and during a daily drop of massively divisive court decisions and new claims in the investigation of one of the country’s darkest recent days.

But celebrate we will, partly because the holiday itself can be anything from a reverent display of love for America’s values to a mournful wake for history, and partly just because sometimes we all need an excuse for fun, friends, and fireworks.

No matter where you stand, here are just a handful of ways that you can spend this July 4th Weekend in OKC, with suggestions for everything from classical music and fireworks to open protest.

“Red, White, & Boom” with OKC Philharmonic at Scissortail Park – Sunday, July 3rd, 8:30pm

There’s no more traditional or time-honored way to celebrate Independence Day than with the most boisterous, triumphant classical hits and some dazzling fireworks, and you’ll find more than enough at Scissortail Park this weekend for the Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s “Red, White, and Boom.”

With Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate conducting our city’s best and brightest musicians through a selection of the most legendary American compositions (expect plenty of Sousa) with the city in backdrop, you’ll be guaranteed to feel the full, dramatic weight of our country’s history and image.

Reproductive Rights March – OKC Capitol to Bricktown – Monday, July 4th, 7:00pm

Forgoing the usual holiday festivities in favor of exercising one of America’s most treasured rights, this planned evening protest and march for July 4th already has hundreds of attendees pledged to voice their anger at the national overturning of Roe v. Wade and Oklahoma’s historically restrictive anti-abortion laws in particular.

The march’s planned route begins at the Capitol and makes its way to the Bricktown Ballpark, though with the gathering time after business hours, and with most business shut down for the federal holiday, it is not expected to be disruptive.

“Stars & Stripes Block Party” featuring Jonathon Tyler & the Northern Lights – Riversport OKC – Saturday, July 2nd, 9:00am to 10:00pm

A full day of family-friendly activities and entertainment right on the Bricktown Canal, including dog yoga (that’s yoga with dogs,) rafting, surfing, and even a watermelon eating contest.

The celebrations culminate at 7:30 with some body-shaking electric blues music from Dallas native Jonathon Tyler and his band The Northern Lights and, of course, the prerequisite fireworks finale.

You can grab a day pass online at riversportokc.com, or come just for the music with $10 at the door.

Equity Brewing 1st Anniversary Party – Friday, July 1st, 7:00pm to 10:00pm & Saturday, July 2nd, 12:00pm to 10:00pm – Norman

Maybe you’d like to spend your holiday weekend this year supporting a groundbreaking, woman-owned business right here in the Metro. Well, pop down to Norman to help Equity Brewing celebrate their first full year of operations with new brews (covering all the summertime ground from fruity to juicy, to even some new hard seltzers,) new artworks and murals, live music, local food, and even some new local hot sauces to sample.

Friday sees live music by singer Cora Gutel, and Saturday evening will be a dance party soundtrack for the festivities by DJ Zora.

For more information, visit equitybrewingco.com.

“Official Competition” at Oklahoma City Museum of Art – Friday, July 1st to Thursday, July 7th

Finally, maybe you’d like to skirt around American entertainment entirely this year and instead immerse yourself in a brilliant examination of how the rest of the world sees the competitive mass-media culture that has become our nation’s greatest export.

The biting celebrity satire “Official Competition,” from writing/directing duo Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, showcases Spanish superstar Penelope Cruz as an acclaimed director attempting to wrangle the egos of her two star actors toward awards glory.

Though the film is a purely Spanish affair, the specter of American-bred artistic competition looms large, with the Academy Awards in particular infecting the minds and motivations of the characters.

As a bonus, after catching the film at OKCMOA, you can take in the countless incredible works of American-made art on display, including the newly expanded and re-imagined exhibit of American glass master Dale Chihuly’s work.

For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit okcmoa.com.

Last Updated June 30, 2022, 7:31 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor