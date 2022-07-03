1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) detainee died at the hospital Saturday.

Corey McMichael, 47, died Saturday, July 2, at the hospital after having been moved to the medical floor of the Jail according to a press release from spokesperson Mark Opgrande.

McMichael had been in the Jail since August 7, 2021.

Corey McMichael booking photo, Oklahoma County Detention Center

Earlier in the day, McMichael was taken to the medical clinic for “health-related” issues.”

“Following a medical examination, EMSA transported McMichael’s to the hospital,” the report read.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated July 3, 2022, 7:15 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor