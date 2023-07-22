Eat local in OKC without ever leaving your car

OKLAHOMA CITY (metro area) — It goes without saying that you should be eating local, not only to help patronize and support locally-owned, community business, but also because the Oklahoma City Metro has so many incredible food options to explore.

But when temperatures are breaking 100 degrees daily in the middle of summer, it can be understandably difficult to convince yourself to find parking and walk even a handful of sweltering feet to a restaurant.

So for the days where you just can’t bear to leave the comfortable embrace of your car’s A/C, here’s a selection of some of the best local drive-throughs and drive-ins, ensuring that you can support local without breaking a sweat.

Del Rancho – Warr Acres – 5111 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Obviously it’s tough to talk about locally owned drive-in eateries without covering the ubiquitous Del Rancho, Oklahoma’s favorite steak sandwich dispensary since the 70s.

Del Rancho, at NW 50th and MacArthur in Warr Acres July 2023. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

There are notably fewer Del Rancho locations dotting the Metro than there used to be, and it’s safe to say that not every remaining location is exactly up to par with the chain’s long legacy, but the Warr Acres spot on MacArthur is still doing it right.

Quick, friendly service, solid food, and a working speaker system that makes you wonder why that other, bigger drive-in chain is always having so many technical problems all make for a good reminder of why Oklahomans fall in love with Del Rancho in the first place.

Chuck House – 4430 NW 10th St.

If any place in Oklahoma makes a steak sandwich to rival Del Rancho’s, it’s Chuck House on 10th.

In operation in the same location since 1978, and still run by the same family (albeit three or four generations down the line,) they’re obviously doing something right.

Chuck House Restaurant (Photo by Terry Bowler)

It’s admittedly a similar menu to most other fast-casual, homestyle options: fried chicken, fried steak, fried sides, burgers, and a few great salads, but classics are classic for a reason, and when they’re done this well, you remember why.

Their signage confidently declares that they offer “the best chicken fry in the universe,” and a box of the subtly seasoned fried tenders with gravy will likely go a long way toward convincing you it’s true.

Neptune Submarine Sandwiches – 3301 N. Classen Blvd.

Does anyone in OKC really need a reminder that Neptune is still the best sub shop in town?

Once again hailing from the 70s (the heyday of local fast food,) Neptune used to have a few spots around town, but for years now has pared down to the iconic Classen flagship, still slinging the same cold cuts and hot hoagies.

Neptune Submarine Sandwiches (courtesy photo)

The signature Torpedo is hard to beat, but an Old Italian or a Meatball or really anything else is bound to hit, mainly because of that bread.

No one does fresh-baked sandwich rolls like Neptune, and it seemingly can’t be explained. It’s just the best. You can leave a sandwich in the fridge for hours, even with oil or dressing on it, and it won’t get soggy. Trust me, I speak from experience here.

Also from experience: don’t overlook the chili pie. The sandwiches are widely known to be fantastic, but the chili pie might very well be the city’s best.

China Princess – 3723 S. Western Ave.

It’s easy to say that all simple, fast Chinese places are mostly the same, with the same options, same atmosphere, and in a lot of cases, even the exact same mass-produced picture menus.

But when you find a really good one, you know. And then you hang onto it because there are few joys or comforts in the world like a great, reliable Chinese restaurant, always delicious and always there when you need it.

China Princess Express in Oklahoma City (photo by Carolina Alvarez)

Not every great, simple Chinese place has a drive-through, though, so when you find one that’s delicious, fast, and accessible from inside your own car, well, that’s comfort food heaven right there.

Southside’s China Princess has been a local favorite for years, and it’s easy to see why with all the expected classics alongside hits like beef dumplings and spicy shrimp with broccoli.

The Brown Bag – Brookhaven Village – 3700 W. Robinson St., Norman

When discussing the Metro’s best local fast food, I’d be remiss to not mention this brand new gem practically hidden way down on Norman’s westside.

The newest addition to the (recently rumored to be changing hands) Hal Smith Group, The Brown Bag is designed to be as straightforward as possible.

The Brown Bag (photo by Mike Lawrence)

Burgers, fries, and chicken populate most of the menu, but a selection of fresh, loaded tacos or a Sloppy Joe keep it a bit more interesting.

Best of all, I can happily report that it’s all fantastic.

The burgers are all essentially just crossovers from The Garage, which is to say, reliably delicious, and the chicken tender “bites” bear a welcome resemblance to Chick-Fil-A, but, well, better.

No one is reinventing the wheel here, and we’re all waiting to see what’s happening with Hal Smith ownership, but for as long as The Brown Bag sticks around, it’s likely to land among the very top of Norman’s best fast car-service spots.

Crudoolandia – 641 SW 29th St.

We can’t forget one of the most unique and celebrated drive-through concepts in Oklahoma.

There are a few Crudoolandia locations around the Metro (and even Tulsa and Texas now,) but the original in Capitol Hill is the one that lets you actually drive through. And that’s just awesome.

Crudoolandia in Oklahoma City (photo by Nancy Soto Hartman)

Plus, where else can you get fresh shrimp, ceviche, and elote served right in your car? Not to mention the full to-go selection of wild micheladas, featuring shrimp, veggies, or even sour gummy worms.

There’s not really any other place quite like Crudoolandia, and with nary a beach in sight in OKC, it’s got to be the best way to grab some authentic Mexican-style “beach food.”