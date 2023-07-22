OKC UPS Teamsters picket ahead of contract deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s Teamsters at the United Parcel Service (UPS) joined thousands across the country in “practice picketing” ahead of a possible strike that could start as early as August 1.

As UPS workers seek higher wages, the abolition of a two-tier system, and better working conditions, Teamsters Local 886 which represents 1400 workers in the Oklahoma City area, hit the streets with signs and music to protest for a better contract.

Practice picket

This was a “practice picket” to show management that the union is serious about contract negotiations. The deadline for a fresh contract is July 31st. If no contract is reached by that date, on August 1st a nationwide strike will begin.

Even though Teamsters won some major concessions in contract talks, the chances of a strike on August 1st are high because contract negotiations broke down recently. You can read about that here:

‘All the work’

Free Press spoke to Alexandra Adams, UPS Sorter. Asked about the picket, she said, “We’re not getting enough hours or enough money.”

“We’re putting all the work in but our paychecks don’t look like the hours we’re putting in. It’s kind of irritating because we come here at a certain time and we’re breaking our backs, and basically putting so much sweat and tears in this job, and our paychecks don’t look like we’re doing anything, and it’s kind of irritating because our work – our money – should look like the work we’re doing”, she added.

On the ongoing negotiations, “My paycheck is gonna be lookin’ real fat (after a new contract agreement). This job, I love this job, but I’m not going to keep breaking my back for people who won’t acknowledge the hard work I’m putting in, then why am I here? So if my paycheck don’t look right, and I’m breaking my back for y’all, I’m walking out.”

‘Conditions’

Adams elaborated further on working conditions. “When it’s hot outside and it’s hot in the warehouse, they give you water bottles and popsicles, but it’s like still hot and they want you to keep working even though it’s hot, and if you pass out…they know it’s hot, and they really don’t care.”

If someone passes out in the warehouse, management takes them into the office to let them rest.

“They take them in the office and they let them catch their breath and they give them water and something to eat, and then they let them sit there until they feel like they are good to go back to work. If not, then they send them home”, Adams concluded.

Teamsters who work at United Parcel Service in Oklahoma City engage in practice picketing to build cohesion and get strike organization clear in case UPS workers go on strike August 1. Contract talks are currently stalled. (ALEX GATLEY/Okla City Free Press)

Lincoln Jimenez is another OKC UPS worker, an Article 22.3 (a full-time hub worker). Asked why he was picketing, he said, “Well, our last leadership sucked terrible. Now we have O’Brien, and his camp is better. We’re here to help out the part-timers, because their pay’s been straggling a lot.”

He continued, “I’m an Article 22.3 full-timer in the building. I would like to have more difference between drivers and part-timers, some stuck in the middle. That’s why I’m out here trying to support these guys.”

As far as negotiations, “Our benefits are important, as you can see. They are still paying for it, so I’m glad for that. I’m glad for raises because inflation went up.”

Support from other organizations

Teamsters Local 886 wasn’t alone at the picket. They had support from the community as well.

Caleb Creed, a member of the Norman-based group Red Dirt Collective, had some words for Free Press. Asked why he came out, he said, “Because we represent poor and working class people, and these people are out here representing working class people. Anything that benefits these people is eventually going to benefit us, and every working class person everywhere needs to stand up for every working class person everywhere, so that’s why we’re out here.”

Oklahoma City DSA also made an appearance to support the workers of Local 886.

Kyle Creasey, OKC DSA organizer, said, “We’re here in solidarity with the Teamsters because we do believe in worker power. One of the best ways for workers to get their rights is to form a union. It’s important for the public to be aware of this as well as I guess a way to kind of help people show up in solidarity.”