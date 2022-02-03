2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Although official election day is Tuesday, February 8, early voting is now underway at county election boards.

Early voting is available at the Oklahoma County Election Board at 4201 N. Lincoln in Oklahoma City from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4.

However, unlike state elections, local elections do not have Saturday early voting.

Voters anywhere in Oklahoma may check their specific voter information by visiting the OK Voter Portal for full information about elections that affect you.

Oklahoma City residents also live in Canadian County, Cleveland County, and a small contingent of less than ten voters in Pottawatomie County. Residents of Oklahoma City may call their respective county election boards or go online to their election board’s website to check their voter status and find information about the location of their election board.

Weather creates complications

As is often the case in Oklahoma, no matter the season, extreme weather is creating complications.

A winter storm descended on Oklahoma and surrounding states Wednesday night and continued into the day on Thursday.

Election workers at the Oklahoma County Election Board told Free Press Thursday that they were open at 8 a.m. as planned and would be again Friday morning.

Free Press talked by phone to Doug Sanderson, secretary of the Oklahoma County Election Board about what might happen if the power goes off along N. Lincoln as it did once before during the tabulating of election results.

He said that since that event, they have installed a generator that will provide power to the entire building to allow a full range of election activities to proceed even if the grid in their area goes down.

He said that during the ice storm in 2020, “we actually were on the auxiliary power for about seven days or so.”

Last Updated February 3, 2022