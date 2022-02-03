1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The dim winter light of Thursday morning revealed a snowscape for Oklahoma City with around 1,500 still without power in Oklahoma County by 7:30 a.m.

OG&E electric company’s outage map showed that crews were still trying to restore power to areas mostly on the far south side of Oklahoma City and Moore Thursday morning.

Follow THIS LINK for an updated outage map anytime.

The count was as high as around 8,000 late Wednesday night as strong winds, ice, and snow put strains on the mostly above-ground power grid.

OG&E reported early Wednesday that they would have “more than 3,000 restoration personnel” ready to respond to the storm.

Temperatures drop

Oklahoma City and surrounding areas saw temperatures steadily drop over the course of Wednesday with freezing temperatures posing a threat to those people and animals out in it.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) showed the temperature at Will Rogers World Airport on Oklahoma City’s southwest corner to be only 14 degrees Fahrenheit with a windchill of -4 degrees.

The NWS forecast for the next several days shows that temperatures will continue to threaten anyone who is outside.

Last Updated February 3, 2022, 8:54 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor