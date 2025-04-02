Decisive win for Jason Lowe in Okla County Commissioner race

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney and Oklahoma legislator Jason Lowe turned in a big win in the runoff race for Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 1 on Tuesday.

Lowe, the Democrat, and Jed Green, the Independent, ended in the runoff from an original field of four contestants.

Lowe received 6,555 votes, 85.24% of the total 7,690 votes cast with Jed Green receiving 1,135 votes or 14.76%, according to results published on the Oklahoma State Election Board website Wednesday.

“I never had a plan to run for this office,” wrote Lowe on his Facebook page after the election. “But my parents taught me that when you see a problem, you step up and do something about it.”

Lowe cited the persistent problems with the Oklahoma County Jail as being “too serious to ignore.”

The defense attorney has had his practice in Oklahoma County since he founded his law firm in 2009, which has given him an up-close view of Oklahoma County’s court system and especially the Jail.

“I see the failures of the current system every single week,” said Lowe. “The Oklahoma County jail has become a place where people — our neighbors — go to die. That is unacceptable.”

Jason Lowe speaks to the Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners in 2023. Commissioner Carrie Blumert is seen on the horseshoe whose seat Lowe takes after his win in the April 1, 2025, runoff race for the unexpired term. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Lowe also leaned into the politics that inevitably creep into any elected public office, which includes elected county officials.

“I look forward to working with all of my colleagues — no matter their party — because the people of Oklahoma County don’t care about politics, they care about results,” Lowe said. “If there’s a pothole that needs filling or a road that needs fixing, they just want someone who will listen and get it done.”

Lowe will finish out the unexpired term for District 1 Commissioner left open when Carrie Blumert resigned in September of 2024 to take another post.

Since Lowe was elected in a special election to fill the remainder of Blumert’s term, his current term will expire in January 2027. Therefore, the District 1 County Commissioner seat will be up for re-election in the general election scheduled for November 2026.

County Commissioner is a full-time job

Oklahoma County commissioners hold full-time positions with full-time pay and responsibilities. Each commissioner manages day-to-day operations within their district, including maintenance of county roads and facilities and oversight of related budgets.

The three-member Board of County Commissioners serves as the county’s administrative body, overseeing fiscal matters and decisions on county-owned property, including the Oklahoma County Jail—a key issue for all candidates.

District 1 covers much of central Oklahoma County, stretching from Bethany to the county’s eastern boundary and from N. 122nd Street to S. 44th Street. It includes Jones, Spencer, Midwest City, Del City, Nicoma Park, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, central Oklahoma City, and The Village.