Camal Pennington earns big win for Ward 7, OKC City Council

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Camal Pennington is set to join the Oklahoma City Council as the representative for Ward 7 after securing victory in Tuesday night’s election.

According to the unofficial election results, Pennington secured a decisive victory, receiving 64.5% of the vote, while his opponent, Pettis, followed behind with 35.5%, with all precincts reporting. Pennington held a steady lead over Pettis the entire night as the results rolled in.

Pennington did not respond to an interview request on election night before the time of publication.

A runoff election was required after no candidate secured more than half of the votes in the four-way race for the vacant seat in February. Pennington led 45.5% of the vote in that initial election, while Pettis received 30.2%.

The seat was vacated after former Councilwoman Nikki Nice stepped down to pursue a run for State Senate, a race she ultimately won. The City Council appointed former Councilman Lee E. Cooper Jr. to serve in the meantime.

The expansive Ward 7 covers much of the city, stretching across the north, northeast, and historic east side, and reaching southeast near Nicoma Park and Del City.

Oklahoma City Planning Commission Chair Camal Pennington (R) and Geoff Butler, Oklahoma City Planning Director, listen to comments during a August 2024 meeting. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Pennington, who served as the chairman of the OKC Planning Commission representing Ward 7, announced his intention to run for the seat nearly a year ago.

The northeast native has campaigned on a platform focused on public safety, community-driven economic development, infrastructure improvements, and programs designed to address broader challenges facing the city, such as diverting people away from the Oklahoma County Jail and youth programs that provide better education and workforce opportunities.

Throughout his campaign, Pennington noted that Ward 7 residents were most concerned with streets, sidewalks, and streetlights.

In a past interview with the Free Press, Pennington, who is the Executive Director of It’s My Community of It’s My Community Initiative, said that his intention to run was driven by his commitment to strengthening his community and fostering a safe, healthy, and thriving environment in an effort to offer residents the same opportunities he had growing up.

“I think there’s a reason why there are so many people moving into OKC – it’s because we’re great people and providing great opportunities,” Pennington said in a previous interview with the Free Press. I just want to serve in this capacity so that I can ensure that all the growth that’s happening in OKC is experienced by the people of northeast OKC.”

Pennington will be sworn into office on Tuesday, April 29, to begin a four-year term.