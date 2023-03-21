City of OKC to collect old computers, tires, ammunition and meds

OKLAHOMA CITY — On April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the OKC Fairgrounds will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition, and prescription medications.

The drop-off location will be located east of the Jim Norick Arena on the south side of the fairgrounds. Enter the fairgrounds via Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Boulevard from May Avenue.

The collection is restricted to residents of Oklahoma City. Your current City of Oklahoma City water bill must be presented as proof of residency.

Not accepted: syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions, and wheels.

Year-round, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility at 1621 S Portland Ave. accepts a variety of hazardous materials from residents’ homes.

Gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals, and paint-related products are accepted at the facility. Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Stormwater Quality Division of the Department of Public Works manages the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility. Visit okc.gov for a list of acceptable materials at the facility. For additional information, please call (405) 682-7038.