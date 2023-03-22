OKC Mayor Holt a finalist for Dean of Okla City Univ Law School

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is one of four finalists to become the next dean of the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Oklahoma City University on N.W. 23rd Street in OKC switched from running a part-time, night law school to a full-time day program in the 1970s.

Holt is a graduate of the law school.

“I love higher education,” messaged Holt to Free Press when we contacted him about the announcement. “It’s an exciting opportunity, and we’ll see where it leads.”

Holt assured us that he will continue in his role as Mayor in any event. Mayor of Oklahoma City is a part-time position just as are the other City Council member seats.

Current students and alumni were notified of the list of finalists Wednesday in an email announcing visit dates and ways for them to visit with the candidates and give “feedback” on each one after their visit.

“Attendees at each session will have an opportunity to provide feedback about the candidates to the search committee via confidential electronic surveys,” the email said.

Candidates, current status, and visit dates are:

Reynaldo Valencia, dean and professor of Capital University Law School, March 28.

Todd Lamb, attorney, McAfee & Taft law firm, OKC, April 4.

Geoffrey Rapp, law professor at the University of Toledo College of Law, April 6.

David Holt, Mayor of the City of Oklahoma City, April 13.

Holt first became the Mayor of Oklahoma City in 2018 winning by a landslide percentage of 78.5%, then won re-election for the non-partisan, part-time post in 2022 with 59.8% of the vote.

Newly sworn OKC Mayor David Holt walks to the end of the horseshoe to take his seat for the first time in 2018. (file, BRETTDICKERSON/OKCFreePress)

Before that, he served two terms in the Oklahoma Senate representing District 30 in the core of Oklahoma City.

Holt earns a living as the managing director of communications at Hall Capital, a private investment firm.

Todd Lamb, the other Oklahoma candidate, and also a graduate of OCU Law, was the Lt. Governor of Oklahoma from 2011 to 2019. Before that he was a state senator from 2004 to 2011.