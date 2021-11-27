2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A water main that supplies the Oklahoma County Jail and the surrounding area blew out in the early morning hours Friday.

The Jail was without City water starting around 2:00 a.m. then was restored about 4:00 a.m. according to Jail spokesperson Mark Opgrande. He said that the Jail had no further problems with water after the initial outage because City crews were able to reroute the water around the break and restore water to the jail within a couple of hours.

The section of water main that blew out near the Oklahoma County Jail sat on the street after a water crew removed it an prepared to replace it Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Free Press learned that a hole about two feet long and almost a foot wide and a crack about ten feet long opened up in a section of the water main just outside the west employee parking lot of the jail near the intersection of N Classen Boulevard and Robert S. Kerr Avenue.

Members of the crew in charge of the repair told Free Press at the scene late Friday afternoon around 5:00 that it would be repaired in a couple of more hours.

A quick phone check with 21c Hotel just a few blocks away confirmed that they had water with no complaints from guests.

a water crew waits for a new section of pipe to be delivered so they could replace the section that had been cut out that broke Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Last Updated November 26, 2021, 7:39 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor