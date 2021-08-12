2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The same idea group that developed the Jail Trust is now doing research on the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail exploring possible future needs and ideas from the public.

The Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC) has contracted with a local architectural and engineering firm and consultants to explore solutions to the chronic problems with the Jail.

A listening session will be held Thursday, August 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fifth Street Baptist Church, 01 NE 5th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

The purpose of the event will be to develop solutions to the persistent failings of the Jail building.

The public will get to hear from the consultant team led by FSB Architects and Engineers who are completing the Capitol renovation.

Also present will be representatives of HOK, the largest designer and builder of jails in the U.S.

Public input will be moderated by Wayne Snow, of Snow Business Solutions LLC, to lead a solutions-based dialogue.

Key question of the session: What does our community want the Oklahoma County Detention Center to be in 10 years?

John Semter, FSB Principal and Consultant Team Lead is coordinating this evaluation effort that involves public input.

“Having our team hear from the community is vital to presenting acceptable solutions for the future of the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” said Semter.

For more information about the meeting, contact Wayne Snow at [email protected].

Since it was completed in 1991, the Jail has had chronic problems and has not provided the needed physical infrastructure of a jail because of poor designs and shoddy workmanship.

In 2020, the newly formed Jail Trust was slow to actually take the reins of the day-to-day Jail operations. As conditions went from bad under prior sheriffs to worse under the Jail Trust, protests disrupted numerous Jail Trust meetings. Protesters were demanding reform in the jail which was seeing more deaths and was bed bug infested.

Last Updated August 11, 2021, 10:19 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor