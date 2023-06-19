Public feedback sessions on future OKC BRT routes still underway

-- Continue until the end of June

Published: June 19, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — The City of Oklahoma City staff have been conducting feedback sessions on future bus rapid transit routes being developed and will have more for you to attend through the end of June.

BRT is a high-quality, bus-based transit service that operates similarly to light rail. MAPS 4 EMBARK BRT includes $61 million to build two additional BRT corridors in South and Northeast Oklahoma City.

Now that preliminary BRT alternatives have been developed, the project team is seeking input to understand which key destinations along the preliminary alignments are most important to Oklahoma City residents.

Here are the remaining meetings to hear info from city staff and to give feedback especially if you live northeast or south:

Northeast corridor remaining meetings

Thursday, June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Zoo Community Room (2000 Remington Pl, Oklahoma City, OK 73111)

Wednesday, June 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ralph Ellison Library Rooms A and B (2000 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111)

South Corridor remaining meetings

Sunday, June 25 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Southern Oaks Library (6900 S Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139)

Thursday, June 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce (701 W Interstate 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73139)

Here is the map showing preliminary alternative routes that are being considered. City leaders are listening to public comments: