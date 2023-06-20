Man found dead in south OKC with gunshot wounds

-- Homicide #40 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police found a man dead in a southside Oklahoma City driveway Sunday morning with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made so far.

Dead is:

Matthew Grummons, 53

Neighbors called 911 to report a man lying in a driveway outside 1321 S. Blackwelder. When police arrived around 6 a.m. they found Grummons dead with signs of gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe Grummons was shot outside of 1318 S. Blackwelder and ran across the street to the 1321 address where he eventually died from his wounds, according to a press release.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.