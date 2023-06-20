OKC Pride Alliance preps PrideFest – ‘Queer Joy: The Resistance’

Published: June 20, 2023 | Last Updated on June 24, 2023, 12:05 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — May is coming to a close, and Pride Month is right around the corner. The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance (OKCPA) is hosting a variety of events leading up to the third annual PrideFest June 23-25 at Scissortail Park.

This year, the theme is “Queer Joy: The Resistance,” a sentiment that is woven into every aspect of the celebration.

“It’s a theme that made perfect sense for everything we do at the Pride Alliance because just having Queer joy is an act of resistance,” OKCPA president Kylan Durant said. “Queer joy is on the line.”

The past year has been eventful for the LGBTQIA+ community in Oklahoma with the passing of multiple pieces of legislation that would create barriers for transgender youth and adults to receive gender-affirming care. According to Durant, celebrations like PrideFest have never been more crucial, especially for Queer youth and for those who have been most impacted by recent events.

OKC Pride Parade in downtown OKC in 2022 (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

The first Pride originated from the Stonewall Riots in 1969 when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, an LGBTQ+ space. True to the sentiment of the original Pride, Durant said this year’s celebrations are an opportunity to come together in a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under debate and that Pride can be an important reminder of togetherness and belonging to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Every time we get up on that stage and I look out to the vast sea of Queer people I think, ‘wow we are here, and we’re not going anywhere,’” he said. “It’s a beautiful reminder of connection and visibility and a reminder that you can live an authentic truth. You can surround yourself with like-minded people and a community that loves you and wants to have a better future for you.”

PrideFest 2023

PrideFest officially begins Friday, June 23rd at Scissortail Park with performances from local artists, tents with local vendors, and more.

This year, there are two stages for different performances – the Main Stage on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage, and the Pride Stage, located in the vendor marketplace. This year’s performances will have an emphasis on trans and gender-nonconforming artists, true to the overall theme of this year’s PrideFest.

June 23 – Aly and AJ

Aly & AJ is a Pop/Rock duo of sisters Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka, who made waves in the 2000s, landing spots on Disney Channel Original Movies. Their hit single “Potential Breakup Song” reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007.

In 2021, they came back with a punch with brand new music and re-recordings of some of their 2000s hits, including “Potential Breakup Song.” The duo has come back in full force and just released their fifth studio album, With Love From, in March 2023.

In recent years, Aly & AJ have been especially outspoken in social issues, partnering with organizations like The Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, GLAAD, and more.

June 23 – Patrick Saint James

Manchester-based LGBTQ+ pop singer-songwriter is joining the PrideFest lineup on June 23rd. He has shared the stage with major artists like Kate Nash.

June 23 – Adore Delano

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Six star and American Idol Season Six and Seven star Adore Delano is taking on the PrideFest stage June 23rd.

June 24 – Myylo

Myylo is an emerging Nashville-based Pop singer-songwriter. He was featured in LGBTQIA+ magazine The Gay Times, talking about the need for LGBTQIA+ visibility in music.

“The simple act that we have so many Queer performers on the stage living their truth and showing up for the community encapsulates so much of Queer joy,” Durant said. “By making sure we have so much of that on the main stage and on stages period, we really feel like we’re incorporating that resistance.”

The enthusiastic crowd reacts to G Flip in performance at the OKC Pridefest 2022. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

On Saturday, June 24th, celebrations begin early at 9:00 am for a day focused on health, wellness, and community. Programming includes exercise classes, meditation, basketball, and yoga. EnergyFC will also be kicking the Queer Soccer Sanctuary into full gear at Scissortail Park.

Starting at noon, the Youth Zone will be activated with programming for Queer youth with activities like a poetry slam and more events to be released soon. As a part of that programming, OKCPA will be hosting “The Royal Resistance,” a youth pageant and drag performances for ages 13-20. Any interested teens can apply on the Pride Alliance website.

The Family Zone, located near the playground at Scissortail Park, will be activated at this time with activities like face painting.

Pridefest attendees near the Convention Center take in the new festival in Scissortail Park, 2021. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

The Community Zone will be opening at noon. This will be an opportunity for organizations to set up at PrideFest and distribute information to event attendees. Organizations include the Diversity Center of Oklahoma, where there will be resources on chest binding, PrEP in the Park, which will include rapid HIV testing, and SISU Youth, an organization giving shelter to homeless youth.

Saturday night will also include a special performance from a featured artist, announced at the kickoff on June 1 as well as more local performances on the two stages and a performance from Urban Pride that night. It all leads up to the Parade Sunday morning.

The Parade

OKC Pride Alliance officials have released the route of the official parade at Scissortail Park, which will take place at 11:00 am June 25th, starting on Walker Ave from Robert S. Kerr and ending at South Robinson Ave. This route will be similar to last year’s route but will be shorter. Parade viewing will be available along the route, as will dedicated viewing areas.

2023 Pride Parade route

This year’s parade will feature no shortage of variety in community groups, dancers, performers, and more.

After the parade, there will be a drag brunch on the Main Stage. VIP ticket holders will receive free access to the Pride Brunch as well as access to the VIP tent and lounge, open bar access, snacks from local eateries, and more. VIP tickets are available to purchase on the website, and an early bird special is available until June 1st.

It’s not too late to apply to volunteer for PrideFest. Volunteer applications can be found on the website, and opportunities are available to serve in a variety of areas including helping out in the family zone, Pride headquarters, the vendor market, and more.

OKC Pride Parade downtown OKC in 2022. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

This annual event takes countless hours of planning from those involved. This year, there have been more board members, committee chairs, and committee members than ever before. Durant said he couldn’t be more excited for the festivities to begin.

“It’s all one huge labor of love, and we have an incredible team,” Durant said.

Those interested in attending can stay tuned for an official schedule from OKCPA, and keep informed of news by following OKCPA’s website and social media.

Pride events earlier in the month

Pride Month festivities kicked off May 24th with a “Pride Prom” for Queer youth.

Pride events continued with the Opening Ceremony June 1 at 7:00 pm at the Myriad Botanical Gardens on the Water Stage, where guests saw a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and special speakers including Representative Mauree Turner, and more.

June 9th, OKCPA will be put on an event in partnership with Freedom Oklahoma and Plaza Walls as a part of Pride on the Plaza, hosting a panel to discuss Queer joy in a time of adversity.

June 10, OKCPA joined with deadCenter Film Festival for a Happy Hour at Mary Eddys.

June 17th, OKCPA brought drag artists to 21c Museum and Hotel’s Monster Drawing Rally. The same night, OKCPA partnered with Factory Obscura during Pride on the 9th, taking over their space that night for a sober nightclub with different non-alcoholic drink options and music from DJ Lite Brite.

This year, OKCPA has partnered with Energy FC for a Queer Soccer Sanctuary, a space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to play soccer in a welcoming and fun environment every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at Energy FC’s training facility.

OKCPA is now hosting Queer pick-up Volleyball games every 2nd and 4th Monday at Mesta Park. These events have been going on during Pride Month and will be especially festive.

OKCPA has also partnered with Tower Theatre to present a performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews on June 22, with a portion of the proceeds going to OKCPA.

June events schedule at a glance

June 1 at 7:00 pm – Opening Ceremony at Myriad Botanical Gardens

June 1 at 9:00 pm – Opening Ceremony toast at The Study

June 6 at 6:00 pm – Queer Soccer Sanctuary

June 9 at 6:00 pm – Pride on the Plaza

June 10 at 4:00 pm – DeadCenter Happy Hour at Mary Eddys

June 12 at 6:00 pm – Queer volleyball pick-up game at Mesta Park

June 17 at 12:00 pm – Monster Drawing Rally at 21c

June 17 at 7:00 pm – Sober Dance Party

June 20 at 6:00 pm – Queer Soccer Sanctuary

June 22 at 7:00 pm – Ross Mathews at Tower Theatre