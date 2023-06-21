City of Moore approves money to develop new library design

Published: June 20, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

MOORE (Oklahoma) — The Moore city council met on Monday to declare July “Parks and Recreation” month and tied up loose ends just before the new fiscal year starts.

The City approved a new satellite police office at 815 NW 12th Street, but little discussion was had on the specifics. As for the rest of the meeting, here’s what you need to know;

City staff certified funding for phase 1 of the design of the new Moore Public Library, hoping to see the design completed by early 2024.

Several members of the Moore city council were nominated to various service positions, notably with Mark Hamm now serving as Moore’s Vice-Mayor

The council approved a previously discussed livestock barn for the City’s new animal shelter

Moore public library

The City of Moore has been working to replace the current public library for a while now, and the motion made Monday is a strong signal that a replacement will be built in the near future.

Moore council members approved the $235,000 contract with MSR Design, the same studio which designed the Norman Central and East public libraries.

The design is slated to start in November, and should be complete by spring of 2024.

City nominations and appointments

In the spirit of the next fiscal year’s start on July 1st, the chamber elected several council members to new service positions. The appointments are as follows;

Adam Webb of Ward 1 elected as Secretary of the Moore Risk Management Board

Danielle McKenzie of Ward 1 elected as Secretary of the Trust and Vice-Chair of Moore Economic Development Authority

Mark Hamm of Ward 2 was elected as Vice-Mayor, which was formerly Adam Webb. Council member Hamm was also appointed to the ACOG Board of Directors, Intermodal Transportation Policy Committee, Garber Wellington Policy Committee, and the 911 Association Board of Directors.

Melissa Hunt of Ward 2 elected Chair of the Moore Economic Development Authority

Louie Williams of Ward 3 elected as Vice-chair of the Trust and Vice-Chair of the Moore Risk Management Board

Jason Blair of Ward 3 elected as Secretary of the Moore Economic Development Authority

Livestock barn at the new animal shelter

City officials at Moore city hall have decided to add a Livestock barn to the new Animal shelter ahead of its grand opening later this year.

City staff have said in previous meetings that the City needs the capacity to handle escaped or otherwise unhoused livestock in its shelter system, and faced some criticism for not including this addition from the start.

On Monday, the Council approved the $284,179 addition, which brings the guaranteed maximum price to $7,919,936.

Moore Residents voted on the animal shelter bond issue in late 2021 and approved $8,210,000, and City Manager Brooks Mitchell said in the meeting that the shelter is still under budget.

Moore’s next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 3rd at 6:30 PM.