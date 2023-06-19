City of OKC employees have Juneteenth off — city offices closed

-- Trash pickup will be on holiday schedule

Published: June 19, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Offices for the City of Oklahoma City will be closed on June 19 to honor Juneteenth. Many services provided by the city will not be available on Monday.

For those with regular Monday trash pickup, your pickup day this week will be Wednesday.

FYI, the city provides a handy tool to see all info about weekly trash, recycling, and bulky waste pick-up days at your address. On mobile, you can add the page address to your home screen for easy access.

Here is info provided by City of Oklahoma City staff about services on June 19:

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, June 21. Bulky waste pickup not affected.

EMBARK buses and OKC Streetcar on regular schedule. Free fares for both.

Closed: City offices Household Hazardous Waste Center Animal Welfare Municipal Court pay window Pay online at okc.gov. For details about posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts. OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, pools and senior centers. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

