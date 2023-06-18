City of OKC adds over 100 positions with 2024 city budget approval

Published: June 17, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:02 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — The City of Oklahoma City will add over 100 positions to its workforce with the approval of the $1.9 billion city budget for 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget includes funds for an unprecedented number of 5,108 full-time positions throughout the city, representing a growth of 119 positions compared to the 2023 fiscal year. Most of these positions will receive funding from outside of the general fund, such as the Airport and Utilities Trust.

The overall city budget increased by 1.8% compared to the current budget. The operating budget, which funds the city’s day-to-day operations, is budgeted at $904.3 million.

The general fund is the largest fund within the city budget, making up $604.3 million of the city’s operating budget. Public safety makes up the largest portion of spending, accounting for 61% of the general fund.

Two councilmembers balk

The city budget received a 7-2 approval, with Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice both voting against the budget.

Before casting her dissenting vote, Hamon criticized the department’s “reactive responses” to public safety rather than investing in preventive initiatives to crime.

She also voiced her criticism towards the digital media positions within the department expressing concerns that the focus seemed to be on boosting online engagement on social media rather than effectively addressing crime.

“To me, our priorities are completely upside down,” said Hamon during the June 6 City Council meeting. “I just can’t support that until we really rethink and address our community issues in a robust and holistic way.

Nice also expressed her disappointment with the proposed budget, noting that it failed to incorporate certain items that she had previously requested.

“It’s clear that some of our priorities are not in the eye or interest of where our residents have asked for us to prioritize certain things that are within our community and within our wards,” Nice said during the city council meeting.

Fire Department budget

Among the major budget changes, the OKC Fire Department will see a budget increase of 11.9% which will provide funding for an additional 50 positions to the department. 40 out of the 50 positions will be added for a medical transport program intended to supplement EMSA, Oklahoma’s largest ambulance service.

Trucks in Station No. 1 downtown, Oklahoma City Fire Department. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“These [positions] are proposed to be funded out of the medical services program fund and in order to do that we would need an updated agreement with EMSA,” City of OKC Budget Director Christian York said during a city council presentation. “We would also, potentially, need an ordinance change to access those funds.”

The budget also includes:

Six uniformed firefighter positions to assist with callback overtime.

Four civilian fire logistics positions to implement the department’s new quartermaster program, which will support OKCFD by maintaining and cleaning PPE equipment.

Fully funds equipment replacement.

Police Department budget

As part of the OKCPD’s 2.6% budget increase, the OKC police department will expand their workforce with 14 new civilian, or non-sworn, positions.

Oklahoma City Police Dept headquarters. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

This includes:

A civilian Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator, which will be replacing a sworn position in this role. This position was added to develop mental health-related training and conduct research on mental health response.

Three civilian DNA forensic investigative scientists, funded by Public Safety Sales Tax, to assist in the current caseload related to DNA analysis.

Two computer forensic investigative specialists to provide support in addressing the growth in technology-related crimes.

Two community relations coordinators in victim services that were previously funded by a Justice grant that is set to expire.

Two civilian digital media positions were also funded by a grant set to expire and will be added to the general fund.

Four administrative positions in police, finance, planning and administration.

“We’re always trying to find ways that our non-sworn personnel can help within the police department,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said during an interview with the Free Press. “So, … if we’re not able to fill all those sworn vacancies…” [the department is willing to add non-sworn personnel to fulfill these positions.]

According to the City of OKC, the single largest source of the city’s revenue comes from the sales tax, which pays for day-to-day services.

The annual resident survey directs the allocation of the budget and helps the City Council in setting their priorities.

The council received the budget proposal on May 2 with presentations from several different departments and public comments up through May 30.