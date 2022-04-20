1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City Police officers didn’t arrive in enough time to stop a shooting on the southwest side of Oklahoma City Friday.

Officers were sent to 2117 S.W. 47th Street to respond to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the victim, Jose Contreras, in front of the residence. He had been shot.

He later died after being taken to a local hospital.

“Investigators learned that Mr. Contreras was involved in an altercation in front of his residence when the shooting occurred,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with OkCPD.

No arrests have been made as of this report. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated April 19, 2022, 11:17 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor