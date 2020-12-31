2 minute read

The top visited page of 2020 was our home page which is significant in that people check in to see what’s going on in the metro. Expect to see more useful information on our home page in 2021.

In this list and the next, we see an enduring hunger for OKC metro residents to know what is going on in their neighborhoods, city, and county.

Special thanks to our freelance reporters who have done great work joining me in covering demanding topics. Listed in the order of hiring they are: Marty Peercy (government), Joey Rodman (science, COVID-19), Ben Luschen (music), Alex Myers (politics), and our brand new reporter, Devraat Awasthi (arts). Don’t worry, I’m not leaving out opinion writer George Lang. See the companion “top ten” piece to this one about opinion.

Here are the top ten news posts of 2020 ranked by numbers of page views.

Deserving mention

Although not in the top ten, the next five in the rankings of most viewed reports of 2020 was so interesting I decided to include those, too.

Most interesting of this group is number 15 about the unnecessary end of Plaza Mayor that was so harmful to its merchants.

That report ran way back in December 2017 and has been linked in several enduring business articles carrying its view numbers through the last several years.

Putting in extra time to gather information and produce the embedded videos of interviews with a key player who later left the project has yielded interest far beyond the metro. Documenting that forced failure was important to local residents in that the two owners have before, and may again approach the City of Oklahoma City for money in trying to revive the property at taxpayer expense.

And, in the face of mass deaths and thousands of students falling behind, the weeks-before-the-pandemic report about fights seems quaint although it touched a deep concern at the time.

