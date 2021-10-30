2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City Free Press once again has garnered news awards from the yearly contest between digital print (“online”), physical print (“newspapers”), radio, TV, and magazines.

The Society of Professional Journalists, Oklahoma Professional Chapter awards contest ceremony was delayed twice this year for work done in 2020 because of the uncertainties of the pandemic.

Typically, the judging for the prior year’s work takes place in the first quarter of the next year and the awards banquet is held in the spring.

But, because of the uncertainties of the pandemic’s lasting effects, the leadership of the SPJ-OK decided to announce the awards in a recorded virtual awards ceremony Friday night. It was the second year the organization had to hold a virtual ceremony.

Four awards

Free Press won four awards in the “Online” division for our work in 2020:

First Place – Web Design – Judges comments said, “Easy to follow layout and clean design in this website template. Navigation is super clear.”

Second Place – Breaking or Spot News Photography – “Jail Trust faces loud protest over $36M Cares Act Money” — Judges comments: “Powerful body language in a tense situation.”

Second Place – Column writing – George Lang’s opinion piece “Oklahoma City mask ordinance passes in real-life Parks and Rec episode”

Third Place – Best Website – This is the second year in a row to place in this category. We won first place in 2019.

Punching up

Free Press continues to punch above our weight class in these contests. Each year we compete with online news organizations that have been in operation longer than our almost five years, are nonprofits with strong funding by foundations, and staffed by full-time news pros.

In contrast, our founder/editor Brett Dickerson is the only one devoted to the operation full-time. All of our very talented writers are nevertheless freelancers who are paid per assignment and have limited availability.

Considering those differences, it is significant to place in the top three of a category and especially to earn first place in a category.

Special thanks!

Special thanks to Marty Peercy and George Lang our two most productive writers in 2020. They both revealed an incredible work ethic in turning out high-quality work that helped put Free Press on the map once again.

Also in 2020, Alex Myers worked intensely covering campaigns and the elections in the last quarter of the year. And, Joey Rodman provided very significant and well-researched pieces about the growing COVID pandemic early in 2020.

But, the quiet stars were those of you who provide financial support, much of it monthly. You also share our work and talk us up in person and on social media.

Literally, we could not stay in operation without you.

Thanks to everyone in every role for your passion and support of truly locally-owned online news about Oklahoma City!

Last Updated October 29, 2021, 9:08 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor