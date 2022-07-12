1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) detainee has died after being injured at the hands of another detainee who was sharing the same cell.

The death is the 11th so far this year of persons who were in the custody of the Jail.

According to Jail spokesperson Mark Oppegrand in a press release, Shawn Slavens, 47, died at the hospital at 6:21 a.m. Monday, July 11.

Shawn Slavens booking photo from OCDC booking records.

Slavens’ death came after a beating by his another detainee who was assigned to the same cell on June 25, 2022, around 3:10 a.m. He had been booked into the Jail just the day before.

The Jail narrative about the June 25 attack reads, “When staff opened the cell, they discovered Shawn Slavens unconscious but breathing, and they began to render medical aid. Slavens was transported to the hospital.”

The Jail Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the death. Once it is complete, it will be turned over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office to be screened for possible charges.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated July 11, 2022, 10:29 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor