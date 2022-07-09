2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Over the past week Oklahoma City had two more homicides, both from gun violence.

Homicide 40

Sunday evening, July 3, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles about 7:40 p.m. near SW 59th and S. Francis Ave.

But, rather than a simple investigation of a collision, officers found a much more complex situation.

From their investigation at the scene and other sources, police believe one of the vehicles had been stolen just before the crash.

The driver of the vehicle reported stolen, Rickie Clark, a 35-year-old male, was found to have a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

From further investigation, police believe that William French, a 34-year-old male, owned the vehicle that had been stolen and had shot at Clark as Clark was stealing the vehicle.

French was arrested, interviewed, and then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first degree murder.

Homicide 41

Wednesday afternoon, July 6, OKCPD were called to 4212 NW 58th St. responding to a call about a “domestic shooting.”

From their investigation, police believe that “some type of altercation arose between family members at the residence” that led to one brother shooting another.

Police report that Otis Butler, a 48-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butler’s brother, Eric Butler, a 51-year-old male, was arrested and interviewed before being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

