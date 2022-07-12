1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — One person died from an apparent gunshot wound on his front porch Monday and another survived a gunshot wound. One person has been booked for first degree murder from the incident.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reports in a news release that their officers responded to a “check welfare” call to 3672 N. Lottie Ave near N.E. 36th and Kelley Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Once there, they found that Antonio Hardimon, a 53-year-old male, was already dead on the front porch of that address with police believe was a gunshot wound.

Another person, Rosie Walker, a 62-year-old female, was found inside with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The officers gained information that lead to Fenadreus Walker, a 35-year-old male, as a suspect.

Walker was located in a nearby apartment, interviewed, arrested, and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated July 12, 2022, 11:02 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor