5 minute read

It’s hot.

There’s no reason to be poetic or clever about it. It’s just hot. Way too hot to be outside, as evident in the cancellations or postponements of a handful of recent outdoor events around the city due to dangerous heat warnings.

So we’ve no choice but to turn to indoor, blissfully air-conditioned entertainment during this monster heat wave, and there’s surely no better option than retreating to the comfort of the local movie theater.

Luckily, in addition to the couple of ballyhooed blockbusters bursting box offices around the country, our finest local film purveyors have lined up a remarkable slate full of creative, diverse, and altogether different movies to carry us through the remaining dog days.

Music and Film with Brett Fieldcamp By True Sky Credit Union

Oklahoma City Museum of Art – “French Film in July”

OKCMOA’s annual “French Film in July” mini-fest, scheduled to coincide with Bastille Day, easily stands as one of the Metro’s best opportunities to experience the full range and scope of Europe’s most lauded, influential cinematic culture.

This year’s lineup, spread across two full weeks, is assembled primarily from a selection of France’s best recent offerings from the past few years, but kicks off with 1974 “new wave” epic “Celine and Julie Go Boating,” a strange, magical romp around Paris from director Jacques Rivette.

Elsewhere in the lineup, France’s biggest film figures abound, with Gerard Depardieu in generation gap drama “Robust,” and the legendary Juliette Binoche starring in the challenging infidelity yarn “Both Sides of the Blade.”

Lost Illusions

Special mention must be made of director Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions,” a sweeping, romantic adaptation of Balzac’s acclaimed novel of writers and poets in 19th Century France and the first rumblings of the corrupt celebrity culture of the modern world. “Lost Illusions” dominated the 2022 Cesar Awards (basically the French Oscars) with seven trophies, including Best Picture.

This annual exploration of French cinema is invariably one of the museum’s most beloved traditions among fans and patrons, and this year looks to be no different.

For a look at the full “French Film in July” lineup, and for showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit okcmoa.com.

Rodeo Cinema – ‘Neptune Frost’\ and ‘SOUNDTRAX’ presents: ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’

Rodeo Cinema’s July slate is leaning hard into the more experimental and subversive side of film, with a couple of creatively musical offerings.

Thursday, July 14th sees a screening of afro-futurist musical “Neptune Frost,” from the mind of rapper/poet/polymath Saul Williams.

Neptune Frost

Acting as both writer and co-director alongside Rwandan experimental filmmaker Anisia Uzeyman, Williams crafts this wildly futuristic vision of a cyberpunk African city dominated by mining laborers and a corrupt ruling class on the verge of being brought down by their own technology. Told through the music of pulsing Central African rhythms and defiant spirituality, “Neptune Frost” is already being hailed as the future of black cinema.

Saturday, July 16th at Rodeo Cinema brings another experimental combo of sight and sound as local DJ and composer Blake O presents “SOUNDTRAX,” blending live musical accompaniment and foley effects with some of the most classic silent films.

This time it’s German expressionist masterpiece “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” featuring an horrific plot of murder and hypnosis and showcasing some of the most striking, deformed visuals and set design ever conceived for film.

For showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit rodeocinema.org.

Harkins Theaters Bricktown – Tuesday Night Classics

The Harkins “Tuesday Night Classics” lineup isn’t exclusive to July, but the upcoming fan-favorite selections for this month are too good to pass up, especially if you’re looking some perfect family entertainment or just want something a bit more accessible.

First up, on July 19th, we have 80s adventure mainstay “The Goonies.”

As arguably one of the most enduring and influential examples of that decade’s spate of child-focused adventure comedies, and with “Stranger Things” fever still sweeping the nation, now is the perfect time to revisit this one or to introduce a whole new generation to its charms.

The Goonies

Next, on July 26th, it’s the unbeatable musical masterwork “Singin’ in the Rain.”

This timeless crowd-pleaser still ranks among the most classic of classics and is still relentlessly referenced and homaged the world over with its iconic musical numbers and dance sequences.

What many forget, though, is that the plot concerns one of the most seismic shifts in show business history, the Hollywood sea change from silent film to “talkies,” and the very real fear of being left in the dust. As the film industry is increasingly finding itself dealing with a similar worry now in the face of streaming and new media, the themes and infectious optimism of “Singin’ in the Rain” are needed now more than ever.

For showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit harkins.com.

Last Updated July 13, 2022, 9:02 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor