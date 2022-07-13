2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — After a recount completed Wednesday, the results of the June 28 GOP primary for Oklahoma County DA still show Kevin Calvey barely missing the 50% mark which would have made him the clear winner.

Out of the field of four, current Assistant DA Gayland Gieger came in second.

At the end of the primary election on June 28, Kevin Calvey had 49.97% of the vote. At the end of the recount with only two more votes added, Calvey still sits at 49.97%.

According to the State Election Board, the recount resulted in only six changes: Gray (+2), Gieger (+2), and Calvey (+2).

The runoff between Gayland Geiger and Calvey will be August 23. The winner will then face Democrat Vicki Behenna in the November elections.

The Oklahoma State Election Board posted the following results on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

The District Attorney Dist. 7 (Oklahoma County) Republican Primary recount was completed today by the Oklahoma County Election Board. The hand recount confirmed that candidates Kevin Calvey and Gayland Gieger are headed to a Runoff on August 23. — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 13, 2022

The Oklahoma County Election Board is expected to certify the post-election results Wednesday. The State Election Board is scheduled to certify the results on Friday.

Results

The State Election Board election results website has now been updated showing:

Post recount results at 1500 hrs 7-13-22. Screenshot of State Election Board site.

Election integrity confirmed

Skeptical outside observers were present for the recount as well as the paid and trained workers plus four staff members from the State Election Board.

Security and reliability of the process has been improved several times over the last decades making Oklahoma’s election process one of the most reliable in the U.S.

“Recounts are an important part of the election process, and these recounts proved once again that Oklahoma has one of the most accurate and secure voting systems in the entire world. That is something that every Oklahoman can be proud of,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board in a press release Wednesday.

The Oklahoma County recount was one of three that were just completed.

“We appreciate the candidates who requested these three recounts because they provide clear evidence of the accuracy Oklahoma’s voting system. We have free, fair, safe and secure elections in the State of Oklahoma,” he stated.

Ziriax hopes the recounts will help dispel some of the misinformation that Oklahoma election officials have been hearing since 2020.

“These hand recounts are the latest proof that Oklahoma’s eScan voting devices accurately tabulate ballots. Voters should avoid misinformation that claims otherwise,” Ziriax said.

Last Updated July 13, 2022, 3:42 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor