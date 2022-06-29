5 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — There were some strong wins achieved in Tuesday’s primaries in Oklahoma County but there were some contests that were so close two in each race will go to a runoff election August 23.

New county jail

A new county jail on a new site is on the way for Oklahoma County.

In spite of some strong opposition among persistent activists who turned out a significant vote against, the well-funded advocates for a new jail on a new site pulled off a win.

With all precincts reporting, the count was:

59.26% for the bond

40.74% against

The vote was on whether Oklahoma County residents would take on a new bond. Bonds are how governments borrow money from investors and pay it back with proceeds from a tax. In the case of Oklahoma County, property taxes pay back bonds.

Close ones

For county elected posts, there were two close primaries that will have to go into a runoff.

At publication, in the Republican Party primary for Oklahoma County district attorney, it looks like KEVIN CALVEY just barely missed the 50% + 1 he needed to avoid a runoff election on August 23. He will face GAYLAND GIEGER in the runoff. There is no word yet if Calvey plans to ask for a recount.

Incumbent Oklahoma County Commissioner for District No. 1 CARRIE BLUMERT will face former state senator ANASTASIA PITTMAN in the August 23 runoff election in the Democratic Party.

MYLES DAVIDSON couldn’t overcome the three other candidates for Oklahoma County Commissioner District No. 34 in the Republican Party and will have to meet AMY ALEXANDER in the August runoff. Both have served as staff in Oklahoma County government.

Big wins – Democratic Party

There were some runaway wins in the Democratic Party primary Tuesday.

CATHY CUMMINGS overwhelmed opponent JAY BRIDWELL who was gracious in his concession.

For Oklahoma County treasurer, BRANDON KIRKPATRICK gained a sizable lead over serial campaigner TOM GUILD.

For Oklahoma County District Attorney, VICKI BEHENNA garnered nearly double the votes cast for her opponent, MARK MYLES. Both are experienced prosecutors.

Big win — Republican Party

In the Republican Party primary for Oklahoma County posts, there was one big win within a party that had multiples of candidates for all levels of government as well.

WILLARD LINZY outpaced LA TONYA N. WILLIAMS with double the votes.

Judge races

The non-partisan races for District Judge, District 7 offices turned in clear winners in each case. And, in these races the incumbents showed they had chops for campaigning, showing up often in public to ask residents for their vote.

For Office 3, AMY PALUMBO was the clear winner.

For Office 5, NATALIE MAI ran away with the vote.

For Office 13, NIKKI KIRKPATRICK overcame two other challengers.

Election results are still subject to changes and are not considered official until they’re certified by the appropriate election board. County election results will be certified by county election boards no earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, according to the State Election Board.

