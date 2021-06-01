2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — It’s been a long journey following 2020 and the pandemic, but the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance is kicking off Pride Month Tuesday, June 1 with a public, in-person ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Kerr Park, 102 Robert S. Kerr Ave in downtown Oklahoma City.

It will include the Mayor’s proclamation being read declaring Pride Month in the City of Oklahoma City. Even though Mayor David Holt will not be present, he is the one issuing the signed proclamation.

In 2019, Mayor David Holt presided over several firsts, the foremost being the first-ever declaration of an official Pride Week as well as being the first Mayor to publicly acknowledge 2SLGBTQ+ persons by walking in the Pride Parade.

Mayor David Holt, center with scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon on the 2019 OKC Pride Week. (Brett Dickerson/Oklahoma City Free Press)

J.D. Baker, special assistant to the Mayor, will speak on behalf of the Mayor’s office.

Tuesday, Oklahoma City Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper will give an overview of Oklahoma City’s queer history further burnishing his credentials on the topic.

In the 2019 full week of activities, Cooper folded Oklahoma’s queer history into larger national and even international experiences as shown in film and then discussed after each film over several nights.

“This Pride Month kick-off event gives a nod of gratitude to how far we’ve come as we honor those who helped get us where we are and those who’re still doing the hard work in our state today,” said Hannah Royce, OKC Pride Alliance President.

“And with Pride month comes the reminder we’re not only gathering to celebrate our communities and our history, but we’re doing so in solidarity with other oppressed groups, and to demand social and economic justice worldwide.”

The Rainbow Awards and recognition of the parade Grand Marshals will be followed by the rainbow ribbon cutting marking the beginning of Pride Month in OKC.

The event is free and open to the public.

About OKC Pride Alliance, Inc.

The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance is a community-run, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to producing the annual #OKCPrideFest and Parade, #OKCPrideWeek, and year-round city-wide 2SLGBTQ+ Pride events that inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate our city’s diverse community.

