1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sergeant Kristopher Gellenbeck, a seven-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, was arrested Saturday for an altercation that occurred with his wife Friday.

According to a news release by Public Information Officer Captain Dan Stewart, OKCPD, “probable cause was established” to book the officer on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.

Gellenbeck has been placed on administrative leave.

This comes after the OKCPD Domestic Violence Unit became aware of the possible domestic abuse situation between the officer and his wife.

“Investigators interviewed all parties, including the officer on March 27, 2021, and determined that a physical altercation occurred causing visible injuries to the officer’s wife,” said Stewart.

