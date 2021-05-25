1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Roderick Glenn Houston, Jr., 37, of Oklahoma City has been sentenced to 335 months – over 27 years – in federal prison for child sex trafficking according to Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

After serving time in prison, Houston will be under supervised release for the next 20 years and will have to register as a sex offender.

Houston pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking October 8, 2020.

In addition to the time to serve, Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot ordered Houston to pay $25,100 in restitution and assessments.

“In arriving at his sentence, Judge Friot took into consideration the facts that Houston gave his victim drugs, gave her false identification documents, physically assaulted her, produced child pornography depicting her, and engaged in prohibited sexual conduct with her,” the news release said.

According to public records and Houston’s admissions as a part of his guilty plea Houston was the pimp of a minor girl between April 2015 and March 9, 2016. He advertised the minor on the internet as an escort, provided her to men for commercial sex and kept the proceeds even though he knew she was a minor. He sold her sexual services to men in Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

The investigation that led to Houston’s arrest and conviction was carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Oklahoma City Field Office, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Los Angeles (California) Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Hale and McKenzie Anderson prosecuted the case.

Houston’s case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

