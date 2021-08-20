2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — As of Thursday night, the City of Oklahoma City now has 60 homicides recorded before the end of only the eighth month. It is the latest in a steady pace of homicides during the year.

According to Sgt. Rob Robertson with OKCPD, a male in his 30s was shot “at least once” in a fight with another of the same age around 8:30 p.m. at the Lake Hefner Townhomes near Britton and Rockwell.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The male suspected of doing the shooting has been arrested.

Homicide investigators had just arrived at the scene of the shooting to investigate around 11 p.m. and have not yet released the names of the persons involved.

From the State of Oklahoma criminal code: “Homicide is the killing of one human being by another.” 21 OK Stat § 21-691 (2020)

Homicide includes but is not limited to murder. Murder involves an intent to kill and is usually committed by someone who knows the victim.

National trend

Nationally, 2021 has been an unusually brutal year continuing a trend of violent crimes against persons that started in 2020 during the pandemic.

According to a research report by the Council on Criminal Justice:

The number of homicides increased by 16% during the first half of 2021 – 259 more homicides – compared to the same period the year before, and by 42% – claiming an additional 548 additional lives – compared to the same time frame in 2019. The increase in homicide slowed between the first and second quarters of 2021.

The aggravated assault rate was 9% higher in the first half of 2021 than during the same period in 2020, and the gun assault rate was 5% higher in the first half of 2021 than the year before. Motor vehicle theft rates were 21% higher in the first half of 2021 than the year before.

Free press will continue to cover this important development throughout the remainder of the year.

