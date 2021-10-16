1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma County Detention Center escapee was caught Friday evening around 7:00 p.m. by Nicoma Park Police after being on the run since late Wednesday jail officials reported.

Nicholas James Leach, 41, booking photo (provided by the Oklahoma County Jail Trust)

Nicholas James Leach, 41, was captured without incident and transported back to the jail where he was booked on suspicion of new offenses:

Escape from a city or county jail,

Larceny of an automobile.

Leach escaped from the jail Wednesday evening by stealing keys and the gate remote for the loading dock ramp from the OCDC maintenance worker’s backpack left momentarily unattended while a detainee work detail was cleaning up the maintenance office area.

He used the remote to open the gate which allowed him into the parking lot.

Once there he used the key fob to find the maintenance worker’s car, get in and drive away.

The maintenance worker is also trained as a detention officer serving in a dual role.

Leach was booked into the jail on May 29 of this year after pleading guilty to two crimes with sentences totaling 20 years. He was also sentenced to three years for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.

It is not known when he will make his first appearance in court for those offenses.

Last Updated October 15, 2021, 8:25 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor