OKCPS moves forward on plans for bond projects

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Board of Education for Oklahoma City Public Schools gave Superintendent Sean McDaniel the authority to move forward on land purchases for several of the large building projects in the bond package passed by voters in November 2022.

They also announced the beginning of construction on a long list of projects also in the bond package.

Large northside projects

On the north side of the district, two large building projects are in the land acquisition phase:

Belle Isle Enterprise High School — A 65-acre site has been chosen located at Broadway and Wilshire Avenue has been chosen for new construction and is “currently under contract” according to Crystal Raymond, Media Manager for the district.

North Regional Stadium — The campus of John Marshall Enterprise High School at NW 122nd and Portland will be the site for the new stadium.

Large southside projects

On the south side of the district, two large building projects are making progress.

Wheeler-Capitol Hill Middle School land is currently being negotiated.

Shidler-Adelaide Lee Elementary project is moving forward with plans to build the new complex on the site of the current Adelaide Lee Elementary at SW 29th and Walker. “OKCPS Board Policy will be followed when the time comes to name the new elementary school,” read a news release.

Adelaide Lee – Shidler Elem concept

Because of structural issues with the original Shidler building on the campus of three buildings at 1415 S Byers Ave just SE of downtown OKC, students were sent to Adelaide Lee Elementary about halfway through this last school year. Two of the buildings were later additions but the classroom building which was the original one built in 1930.

Shidler Elementary Building built in 1930. Photo from June 2023. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Students will continue to attend Adelaide Lee Elementary throughout next year as the new building is being completed.

Current information from the district indicates that the Shidler building will be retained and “repurposed” to some other use besides an elementary once structural improvements are made to the original building.

Other projects starting this summer

The district announced that the following projects will begin this summer around the district:

Arthur Elementary- walking trail, parking and fence renovation

Buchanan Elementary – parking, outdoor play area and fencing

Cesar Chavez Elementary – soccer field renovation

Cleveland Elementary – parking and track renovation

Mark Twain Elementary – half-court and parking

Putnam Heights Academy – outdoor area renovation

Ridgeview Elementary – walking trail and shade structure

Thelma Parks Elementary – outdoor play area renovation and new walking trail

Van Buren Elementary – connect sidewalks to walking trail, fencing upgrades

John Marshall Enterprise Middle School – design phase for multi-building / media center renovation

Rogers Middle School – design phase for gym/locker room renovation and new practice fields

Free Press will continue to follow the progress of projects from the historic bond passed by voters in the district last fall.