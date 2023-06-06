Death of two people thought to be murder-suicide in northside OKC

--UPDATED -- Homicide #37 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman and a man are dead from what police believe was a murder-suicide in north Oklahoma City late Sunday night.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were called to an apartment at 3817 Key Place in NW OKC.

Once there, they found a woman inside with signs of having been “beaten to death” according to a news release.

Update — OKCPD has now identified the victim: 59-year-old Carla Dawn Evans.

The violent death is being counted by OKCPD as homicide number 37 in 2023 for the City of Oklahoma City.

Shortly after, police received information that while riding a motorcycle, Earnest Harlow, 61, died when he crashed into the cable barrier on I-44 near Western.

He is suspected in the beating death of the woman.

“Investigators learned the suspect [Earnest Harlow] sent a text to a relative indicating he had killed the female and was going to take his own life,” said the news release.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Free Press will continue to update this story as we gain reliable information.