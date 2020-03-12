1 minute read

Claiming to have no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus or COVID-19, Oklahoma City Public Schools is taking precautions by canceling classes and all activities Friday, March 13.

This comes right before spring break scheduled for Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Classes will resume as planned Monday, March 23 and would notify staff and families if plans change.

In a press release issued around 12:15 p.m., district officials stated that they have notified parents and guardians of the decision.

“OKCPS feels it is in the best interest of our students, families, staff and the public to cancel classes and district hosted activities for tomorrow – Friday, March 13,” the statement read.

Plans are now underway to begin “deep cleaning of all busses and buildings” in the district the notice said.

From the press release:

OKCPS has created a webpage to keep staff and families up to date regarding district specific information, www.okcps.org/covid-19. However, we encourage our families and staff to rely on reputable sources for information, like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD).

