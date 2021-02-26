2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has released their edited compilation of 911 recordings, helicopter images, body cam footage, and written narrative of protests May 30 and 31, 2020.

Protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor centered at N.W. 23rd and Classen starting around 6 p.m. on Friday, May 30 and continued through the evening of Saturday, May 31.

Some in the large crowds both nights vandalized businesses around the OKCPD Headquarters and then around the Jail and Headquarters area. Other locations in the City, especially the 23rd and Classen intersection were also vandalized.

Later in the evening of May 30, at least half of the crowd left the Jail/Headquarters area once police started firing tear gas at protesters. The most passionate remained and scuffled with police throughout the evening deep into the early morning of May 31.

On Saturday, May 31, more protests occurred around the OKCPD Headquarters and Jail.

Protesters set off fireworks during both evenings.

Some protesters scuffled with police near the Jail and OKCPD Headquarters later the evening of June 1 after a peaceful march of thousands went from N. Kelley and N.E. 36th to the Oklahoma Capitol at N.E. 23rd and Lincoln. Those actions were not planned by Black Lives Matter – OKC.

The Reverend T. Sheri Dickerson told Free Press before the May 30 protest that Black Lives Matter – OKC had nothing planned for the evening or until the rally on Sunday, June 1. Protests on May 30 and 31 seemed to be more spontaneous and organized on social media by other parties.

Dickerson was at the May 30 protest however and can be heard saying to officers early at 23rd and Classen that she didn’t plan the event.

Some video released

Police have not released unedited individual body cam video or pole-mounted video taken by police both days.

Instead, the following heavily edited compilation was release around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Produced and released by the Oklahoma City Police Department February 26, 2021

Accompanying news release

The following is a screenshot of the entire news release sent to media around 2:30 p.m. February 26:

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this linkto support our mission.