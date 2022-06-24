2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Friday, the OKC Pridefest kicks off three days of entertainment, activities, and a parade centered on Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

Events begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 24 and end at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26. It is free and open to the public.

Performance

The feature performance for the opening night of the festival is international-recording artist, G Flip.

G Flip (pronouns are they/them), is an Australian-born, LA-based artist, producer and drummer. Their 2019 debut album has amassed more than 180 million streams to date and debuted #1 on the vinyl charts and #6 on the overall charts.

“Having G Flip as our premiere headliner and to have them perform on the main stage at Scissortail Park is huge for OKC and Oklahoma’s 2SLGBTQ+ community,” says Kylan Durant, OKC Pride Alliance Vice-President. “The opportunity for a queer, international artist to perform at the festival is a massive step forward for queer representation in our state.”

The entire weekend will feature a number of performers. See the schedule below.

Parade

The OKC Pridefest Parade will take place from 10 a.m. Saturday morning until noon kicking off at N.W. 4th Street and Walker Avenue and moving to Oklahoma City Boulevard where it will make a left turn and end at Scissortail Park.

2022 OKC Pridefest Parade route

Schedule

Friday:

4:00PM | FESTIVAL GROUNDS OPEN

5:00PM | KORA WAVES

5:30PM | LAND BACK ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

6:00PM | DRAG HOUR

7:00PM | KIKI – URBAN PRIDE

9:00PM | KILEY JOSEY

9:45PM | G FLIP

Saturday:

12:30PM | PRIDEFEST TOWN HALL

1:00PM | STEPMOM

1:30PM | THE SULTRY FEMMES

2:00PM | K.O.

3:00PM | POETRY & CHILL

4:00PM | DRAG HOUR

5:00PM | DRAG HOUR

6:30PM | SI’YIR ROYALE

7:30PM | DUSTBOWL DOLLS

8:00PM | 5THHOUSE & KININJA

9:00PM | URBAN PRIDE

11:00PM | FESTIVAL GROUNDS CLOSE

Sunday:

WELLNESS PROGRAMMING –

9:00AM | MEDITATION W/ SHREE LASYA

9:30AM | YOGA W/ THIS LAND YOGA

10:30AM | ZUMBA W/ YMCA

11:30AM | LYRIC THEATRE

12:00PM | NIA MONÉ

1:00PM | NDN SOUL

1:30PM | BIG TRAIN & THE LOCO MOTIVES

2:00PM | POETRY & CHILL (POETRY)

2:30PM | JOSH JAMES

3:00PM | CLOSING CEREMONY & REMARKS

For more information, visit okcpridealliance.org.

About OKC Pride Alliance, Inc.

The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance is a community-run, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to producing the annual #OKCPrideFest and Parade, #OKCPrideWeek, and year-round city-wide 2SLGBTQ+ Pride events that inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate our city’s diverse community.

