OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The weather was much more cooperative for this year’s OKC PrideFest and Pride Alliance Parade than last year’s giving participants and watchers a fun experience in downtown Oklahoma City to close out Pride Month.

The parade started at N.W. 4th Street and Walker Avenue and moved south on Walker past City Hall and on to Oklahoma City Boulevard where it terminated at Scissortail Park where the OKC PrideFest was in its second of three days.

Here is a gallery of only some of the many participants and fans cheering them on:

(For a full view of the photos click/tap on any of them and scroll through.)

OKC Pride Alliance Parade

Last Updated June 26, 2022, 12:09 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor