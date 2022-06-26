1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The feature performance for the opening night of the OKC PrideFest Friday was international-recording artist, G Flip.

With nice weather and a cool breeze blowing through Scissortail Park, the large crowd that gathered for the free concert rocked with G Flip’s animated, high-energy performance of singing and drumming, albeit with one hand.

The performer told fans at one point that this was the first big concert since they broke their right hand. A quick search showed that G Flip did perform with the band in a Houston bar Thursday, no doubt a trial run for Friday’s bigger performance in OKC.

G Flip (pronouns are they/them), is an Australian-born, LA-based artist, producer and drummer. Their 2019 debut album has amassed more than 180 million streams to date and debuted #1 on the vinyl charts and #6 on the overall charts.

Here is our gallery from the performance:

(To see a larger version of the photos, click on any photo and scroll through.)

Last Updated June 25, 2022, 7:52 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor