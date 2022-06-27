1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A gathering at a southside apartment Sunday afternoon ended badly for one man who died from gunshot wounds as friends rushed him to the hospital.

Tyree Donte Lowman, 24, born 06-07-1998, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Oklahoma City Police officers who investigated believe Lowman was shot in a fight at the party by 15-year-old Stephen Rose, born 09-19-2006.

According to OKCPD spokesperson Sgt. Dillon Quirk, the shooting occurred in an apartment complex at I-240 and S. May Avenue.

Police caught up with Rose and arrested him at another apartment complex in the 1400 block of SW 74th Street. Rose was then booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center on a complaint of first degree murder.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated June 27, 2022, 11:17 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor