OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Oklahoma City Police Department fired Devin Frazier as a sworn officer on May 14 and announced the firing Wednesday citing a list of violations of departmental policy as well as his “complete lack of integrity” and violating the department’s “core values.”

The May 14 letter to Frazier notifying him of his termination with the department documents that he was investigated by the Office of Professional Standards in the department and then appeared before Deputy Chief Brian Jennings on May 5.

Oklahoma City Chief of Police Wade Gourley. (Brett Dickerson/Okla City Free Press)

After hearing testimony and documentation of the allegations, the Deputy Chief sustained the allegations and so did Chief of Police Wade Gourley.

“Your actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department’s core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department,” wrote Gourley in the letter.

Allegations

The letter cited ten allegations centering on Frazier’s involvement in one case about a “domestic quarrel.” The allegations were sustained by Jennings and Gourley. They were:

Being “untruthful” with a lieutenant about a contact he had made.

Photographing a crime scene with his personal cell phone without a supervisor’s approval.

Not properly collecting and preserving evidence at a crime scene.

Failure to complete a Domestic Violence Risk Assessment.

Inaccurate documentation that he had used his city-issued cell phone to photograph evidence.

Inaccurate documentation that he had taken a photograph of evidence when it was taken by another person.

Exchanging “inappropriate text messages” with another person.

Speeding in September in his patrol car maintaining “a speed over 90 mph, with a top speed of 115 mph” on I-44 where the speed limit was posted as 65 mph).

Providing information to an “unauthorized person” obtained from his Mobile Data Computer.

Failure to take appropriate action on a crime scene.

The termination letter also lists city issued equipment and uniforms Frazier was being required to return.

Last Updated May 26, 2021, 1:25 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor