OKLAHOMA CITY — If you have not yet registered to vote and you live in Oklahoma City limits it’s time to get that process underway. City Council Wards 1 and 3 runoff races will be on the April 6 ballot.

And, if you live anywhere within the Oklahoma City Public Schools District you have the at-large seat for Board of Education Chair on your ballot.

In addition, if you live within either of the two OKCPS board districts that are electing school board members, you will be voting on those candidates, also.

Absentee ballot deadlines

If you want to vote by absentee ballot in that election, your deadline for requesting one is March 30 but the postal service recommends requesting it by March 22 which is coming up soon.

Request an absentee ballot by using the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, or download an absentee ballot request form at oklahoma.gov/elections to print, sign and return to your county election board.

If voting by mail, the Postal Service recommends mailing your completed absentee ballot by March 30.

OKC City Council candidates

Candidates in the April 6 runoff election are (in the order they will appear on the ballot):

Ward 1

Shay Varnell

Bradley Carter

Ward 3

Jessica Martinez-Brooks

Barbara Young

Winners will take office on April 13.

Two other seats were up for election in this cycle. Ward 7 was open for a contest but no challenger filed against incumbent Nikki Nice. The Ward 4 election turned in a decisive win for incumbent Todd Stone who won the majority of votes in the February 9 primary.

OKCPS Board seats

Those who fill Board seats for the expansive district are elected by voters in the respective seven Board District seats. The eighth seat on the Board is for the Chair which is an at-large seat voted upon by all voters in the school district.

Elections are in offset cycles to insure that some experience and institutional memory are retained through each election cycle.

The OKCPS Board seats in the 2021 school board election are:

Chairperson Seat — 4-yr. term currently filled by Paula Lewis

District 1 Seat — 4-yr. term currently filled by Charles Henry

District 2 Seat — 4-yr. term currently filled by Rebecca Budd

District 7 Seat — 1-yr. term* currently filled by Meg McElhaney [ * to finish last year of unexpired term, will be up for election again in 2022 for a 4-year term]

Candidates in the April 6 election

Chair

Paula Lewis (incumbent) — 2,042 votes received in Feb. 9 primary election

Charles Henry — 2,246 votes received in Feb. 9 primary election

To learn more: OKCPS Board Chair candidates answer questions in southside forum

District 1

Brett Hayes

Carole Thompson

District 2

Lori Bowman

James McHenry

District 7

Meg McElhaney (incumbent) — Won the seat due to no opponent filing to run against her.

Voting information

Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at oklahoma.gov/elections.

State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1-2 at your local county election board:

Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6 at your usual polling location. Find your polling location on your voter ID card, or using the voter portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

EMBARK bus and OKC Streetcar service will be free on Election Day to help get voters to the polls. Visit embarkok.com or okcstreetcar.com to plan your trip.

