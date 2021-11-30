2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — On November 15th, the Moore City Council took action to begin infrastructure developments included in the 2021 GO Bonds.

Residential roadway improvements, as well as a few roadway widening projects, were included in Proposition 1, which Moore residents voted for on November 9th.

Assistant City Manager Jerry Ihler said in the meeting that the city diversified the workload between several different Engineering firms to speed up the design process and to “start advertising [to construction companies] by April 1st.”

Later, he told us that construction should start by the beginning of June 2022 with completion near the end of the 2022 calendar year.

The new road surfaces will be concrete, which will allow residents easier access during construction and generally last longer than asphalt.

Ward 1’s residential roadway design will be done by CEC Corporation, with a cost of $172,421.

Ward 2’s design will be done by Olsson Inc., and TEIM Design PLLC will do Ward 3, costing the city $240,270 and $253,100 respectively.

Olsson will also provide engineering services for the Telephone Road from 34th Street part of the project for $297,565, authorized to Survey and complete preliminary designs.

Classen Ave within Ward 3 is a good example of the damages proposition 1 will target.

Roads in this condition become hazardous with wet weather and easily pothole given a few bad days of traffic.

The first slide in this deck is a list of street projects coming up under the 2021 GO Bond:

Christmas Spectacular

The Moore Annual Christmas Spectacular fireworks show will be held at Central Park on December 4, 2021, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM.

ARC Pyrotechnics will provide the $9,000 Fireworks show, purchased with help from local businesses.

It will also feature,

Food Trucks:

Chef Rays Street Eats,

Yum Pig; Pops Pockets,

Dos Gringos Cabana,

Some Like It Tot,

City Ice Truck,

Breweries:

The Big Friendly,

405 Brewing,

Events:

Special appearance by Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus,

Christmas carolers,

and shopping at the Mini Merry Market.

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa will happen the morning of Dec 4th from 8:00 to 10:00 am at The Station Recreation Center.

It will cost $8 per person, and children will have to be accompanied by an adult.

There will be Breakfast and Holiday Crafts, along with a visit with Santa Claus.

Tickets can be bought from cityofmoore.com/fun