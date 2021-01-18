2 minute read

Oklahoma City’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day commemoration events and massive nationally-known parade will be all-virtual in 2021 because of the coronavirus and Oklahoma being a current hot spot of infections.

Events have been going on in the city for over 40 years and event planners decided to continue the tradition, only in virtual ways.

Throughout the day anyone can go to the OKC MLK Coalition’s website and social media to see the virtual events usually associated with the day and the many video parade submissions for virtual viewing.

The upside is that unlike in past years, viewers can see the original events that are archived later in the day or days later because of the virtual nature of the entire day. The virtual parade will run again at 2 p.m.

While their Facebook page seems to have more information, there are two ways to access the day’s events either on the holiday or later:

Facebook page

Youtube channel

Events that have been associated with the day in OKC will still be held only in the virtual space.

Opening ceremony and silent march

Job fair

Bell-ringing

Cross-Cultural program

Holiday program

Student essay and poster contest

MLK Jr. holiday parade

The holiday parade is ranked 3rd in the nation for MLK Day parades according to the coalition.

Participants recorded various video submissions ahead of time and submitted them to the organization for a compilation available on the holiday.

Organizers published this statement about this year’s unique parade:

“Thanks to you and the thousands of patrons who lined the streets to watch, last year’s King Holiday Parade was a success,” OKC MLK organizers wrote.

“As your King Holiday Parade planners for over 40 years, we have worked diligently to make this event inclusive of all races, creeds and religions. The number of parade participants and on-lookers suggests that we have been successful.”