4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Lt. Wayland Cubit, widely known for his community engagement work for the Oklahoma City Police Department, is retiring from the department and taking the position of director of security at Oklahoma City Public Schools July 1.

His hiring is part of several changes of executives in the district.

Cubit is known throughout the community because of his long-term leadership in the OCPD community relations and youth outreach efforts.

Cubit is known to a wider spectrum of the public for his campaign to become Oklahoma County Sheriff in 2020 which was unsuccessful against Tommie Johnson III.

After having served as a patrol officer, a gang intervention and research specialist he developed a passion for working with at-risk youth.

He established the OCPD F.A.C.T. Unit (Family Awareness and Community Teamwork), which is a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth.

“Something new”

Cubit leaves behind a much stronger community outreach component for OCPD than they had before with the FACT program which is now moving forward with other officers who have also been a part of its development.

Wayland Cubit

He hinted at a next move in a Facebook post where he was thanking those community members and officers who were a part of FACT saying “I’m not done, yet and on to something new. I will never stop serving. Believe that.”

“So many adults and families trusted me even when they distrusted my chosen profession,” wrote Cubit in the post. “I’m grateful for the opportunity the Oklahoma City Police Department gave me to serve our community in so many different and non-traditional ways.”

He went on to say that he believes “the law enforcement profession will continue to get better” and expressed confidence in the department.

“I know OCPD will get better and better because of some awesome caring and capable officers who remain on duty. FACT has a team that really cares for this community and work as hard as I ever did to prove it.”

Assistant director of security

Ben Steffer

Seven-year veteran of the OKCPS campus security force Ben Steffer becomes the assistant director of security.

He will continue to supervise the campus guards and work closely with school administrators and staff.

Steffer is credited with several large projects to increase security for students and staff, including the installation of new security cameras district-wide, increased physical security of buildings, and improved security response across the district.

Athletic director

Eddie Wright moves into the role of district athletic director after having served for one year as the associate athletic director.

Eddie Wright

Wright has coached at the collegiate, high school, and youth competitive levels.

He has spent most of his career at Putnam City Schools, the city’s other large urban core school district. He was named the Putnam City High School Teacher of the year in 2015 and a finalist for district teacher of the year.

Wright served multiple positions over a 17-year career at Putnam City High School including: head soccer coach, assistant football coach, English teacher, leadership director, and athletic director. In 2013 he received the United States Soccer Federation Bob McNulty Award, and is a two-time 6A West All-State Coach selection.

Associate athletic director

OKCPS 25-year teacher Terry Long will move up to associate district athletic director on July 1.

Terry Long

Long has taught in the district as a special education teacher, health teacher and assistant and head basketball coach, cross country and track coach. He led the Trojan basketball team to several state championships while being recognized with numerous Coach of the Year awards both at the local and national level. Most recently, he has served as an Administrative Intern at Wheeler Middle School.

Executive director of communications

Courtney Scott is named the Executive Director of Communications replacing Beth Harrison who was chief of communications, community relations and family engagement. Harrison has accepted a position outside the district.

Courtney Scott

Scott has 14 years of school communications and public relations experience, four of which was as the director of communications.

Her team handles internal and external communications, media relations, social media, web content, graphic design and translation.

Last Updated May 26, 2022, 2:36 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor